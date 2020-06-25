All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

306 North Denny Street

306 North Denny Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two Weeks Rent Free!

Welcome home! Beautiful original hardwood floors, large open floor plan and ample parking surrounding the home. The kitchen opens up to the dining room and living room for great entertaining. The cozy enclosed front porch is a great place to sit and chat with friends and family- or just sit and read a good book!

Please Note: Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. Smoking not allowed in home. Renters insurance required.

Application - $50/Adult:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1129191?source=marketing

All showings are by appointment only.

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 North Denny Street have any available units?
306 North Denny Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 North Denny Street have?
Some of 306 North Denny Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 North Denny Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 North Denny Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 North Denny Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 North Denny Street is pet friendly.
Does 306 North Denny Street offer parking?
Yes, 306 North Denny Street offers parking.
Does 306 North Denny Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 North Denny Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 North Denny Street have a pool?
No, 306 North Denny Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 North Denny Street have accessible units?
No, 306 North Denny Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 North Denny Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 North Denny Street does not have units with dishwashers.

