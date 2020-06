Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is located on Indy's west side off Troy Avenue & Lynhurst with easy access to the Indianapolis Airport, Interstates, and Schools. This property features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen with lots of counter space, laundry hook-ups and a fully fenced back yard with patio and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom includes 2 closets and a jacuzzi tub. Pets Negotiable!

