Amenities

2 Bedrooms 1 full bath and Large Fenced Backyard - (This property does not accept Section 8) House has 2 bedrooms, Spacious living room, 1 full bath and Large Fenced Backyard.

Apply online (ignore the application fee) at https://www.vapariresidential.com/vacancies/ for the best chance of getting the house.

Criteria:

No eviction history in the past 7 years

Relatively clean record

Credit above 550



No Pets Allowed



