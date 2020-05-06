All apartments in Indianapolis
3020 S. Roena St.
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

3020 S. Roena St.

3020 South Roena Street · No Longer Available
Location

3020 South Roena Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This charming home has been recently updated and offers all the finishes you would want.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 S. Roena St. have any available units?
3020 S. Roena St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3020 S. Roena St. currently offering any rent specials?
3020 S. Roena St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 S. Roena St. pet-friendly?
No, 3020 S. Roena St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3020 S. Roena St. offer parking?
No, 3020 S. Roena St. does not offer parking.
Does 3020 S. Roena St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 S. Roena St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 S. Roena St. have a pool?
No, 3020 S. Roena St. does not have a pool.
Does 3020 S. Roena St. have accessible units?
No, 3020 S. Roena St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 S. Roena St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 S. Roena St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3020 S. Roena St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3020 S. Roena St. does not have units with air conditioning.
