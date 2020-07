Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath house with a living and family room. Ring security system will be transferred to the new tenant. Washer and dryer hookup is available. Located less than 5 minutes from the Children's museum, and downtown, easy access to the I-65. Tenant pays for all the utilities. Pets are allowed with a $200 deposit.