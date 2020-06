Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

965 Sq Ft Townhouse Condo for lease. 1 year min. No Pets, No Smoking All Appliances. 1 car attached. One large Bedroom with walk in closet Loft/ Bedroom w/ closet. Newer carpet and paint. $800 security deposit. Convenient location off 136 just east of Clermont-Brownsburg are right outside of Speedway. Close to shopping and interstate. 1.5 bath Dining room has hardwoods. Not Available before April 1 st