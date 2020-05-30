3005 N Webster Ave 5A

Amenities

This 18 unit apartment property located at 3001 N. Webster Ave. 46226 consists of 1 building sitting on .78 Acre of land on the East side of Indianapolis. Property is surrounded by single family homes, retail businesses, and industrial real estate. There are six (6) one bedroom one bath apartments approx. 400 sq. feet each, and twelve (12) two bedroom one bath apartments approx. 650 sq. feet. All units are completely rehabbed with new kitchens, new baths, new drywall, new floors, and much more. The two story building is all brick with private exterior patios and porches. New windows, electrical and plumbing. There are 15 parking spaces in the rear of the property; and the complex has one laundry room. Easy access to I465 & I70. One and Two Bedrooms available.

Call for availability Call or text 317.794.2064 to schedule a showing.