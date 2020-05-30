All apartments in Indianapolis
3005 N Webster Ave 5A
Last updated January 3 2020 at 5:19 PM

3005 N Webster Ave 5A

3005 North Webster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3005 North Webster Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Arlington Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 18 unit apartment property located at 3001 N. Webster Ave. 46226 consists of 1 building sitting on .78 Acre of land on the East side of Indianapolis. Property is surrounded by single family homes, retail businesses, and industrial real estate. There are six (6) one bedroom one bath apartments approx. 400 sq. feet each, and twelve (12) two bedroom one bath apartments approx. 650 sq. feet. All units are completely rehabbed with new kitchens, new baths, new drywall, new floors, and much more. The two story building is all brick with private exterior patios and porches. New windows, electrical and plumbing. There are 15 parking spaces in the rear of the property; and the complex has one laundry room. Easy access to I465 & I70. One and Two Bedrooms available.
Call for availability Call or text 317.794.2064 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 N Webster Ave 5A have any available units?
3005 N Webster Ave 5A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 N Webster Ave 5A have?
Some of 3005 N Webster Ave 5A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 N Webster Ave 5A currently offering any rent specials?
3005 N Webster Ave 5A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 N Webster Ave 5A pet-friendly?
No, 3005 N Webster Ave 5A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 3005 N Webster Ave 5A offer parking?
Yes, 3005 N Webster Ave 5A offers parking.
Does 3005 N Webster Ave 5A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 N Webster Ave 5A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 N Webster Ave 5A have a pool?
No, 3005 N Webster Ave 5A does not have a pool.
Does 3005 N Webster Ave 5A have accessible units?
No, 3005 N Webster Ave 5A does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 N Webster Ave 5A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 N Webster Ave 5A does not have units with dishwashers.

