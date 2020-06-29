2962 Station Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A coveted rental home in Martindale-Brightwood! Your next home includes:



LARGE four bedroom home with nearly 2000 square feet of living space! With one bedroom located downstairs, and the others upstairs. HUGE backyard! Freshly painted! The screened in front porch will be perfect when the spring weather comes around! Schedule your tour today.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Cable ready,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Enclosed Lanai,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.