All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2962 Station Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2962 Station Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 9:28 PM

2962 Station Street

2962 Station Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2962 Station Street, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A coveted rental home in Martindale-Brightwood! Your next home includes:

LARGE four bedroom home with nearly 2000 square feet of living space! With one bedroom located downstairs, and the others upstairs. HUGE backyard! Freshly painted! The screened in front porch will be perfect when the spring weather comes around! Schedule your tour today.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Cable ready,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Freshly Painted,Blinds,Enclosed Lanai,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2962 Station Street have any available units?
2962 Station Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2962 Station Street currently offering any rent specials?
2962 Station Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2962 Station Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2962 Station Street is pet friendly.
Does 2962 Station Street offer parking?
No, 2962 Station Street does not offer parking.
Does 2962 Station Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2962 Station Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2962 Station Street have a pool?
No, 2962 Station Street does not have a pool.
Does 2962 Station Street have accessible units?
No, 2962 Station Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2962 Station Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2962 Station Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2962 Station Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2962 Station Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46201
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Quarry at River North
8901 River Crossing Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College