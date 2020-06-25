All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:36 PM

2949 Wallace Avenue

2949 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2949 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with lots of natural light and a nice backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
2949 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2949 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2949 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
