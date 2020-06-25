Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2949 Wallace Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2949 Wallace Avenue
Last updated November 27 2019 at 6:36 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2949 Wallace Avenue
2949 Wallace Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Martindale - Brightwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2949 Wallace Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46218
Martindale - Brightwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath house with lots of natural light and a nice backyard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
2949 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2949 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2949 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2949 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2949 Wallace Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2949 Wallace Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Canal Overlook Luxury Apartments
430 Indiana Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College