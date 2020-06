Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Looking for a great home in a great location? Here you will have easy access to all shopping, stores, and schools. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has been renovated and is super clean. This home is Move-In Ready for you and your family. Great price, great location, and a great warm, and cozy home. The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.