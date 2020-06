Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Located in Mapleton Fall Creek, conveniently located between downtown Indy and Broad Ripple. Enjoy this home's original hardwood floors and large floorplan. Home features living room and formal dining room with built-ins. Large kitchen leads out to a fenced-in backyard. Spacious bedrooms and a basement with a washer & dryer, great for storage. Available Now! Pets Negotiable!

