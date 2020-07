Amenities

pet friendly

Two bedroom one bath home available for rent (Duplex) - This is a spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home, conveniently located on Indy's westside, reasonably priced and move in ready! Dogs allowed with an additional deposit and $25 monthly fee.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking. We do not accept Section 8.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed. Contact us for details



