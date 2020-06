Amenities

patio / balcony oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 1 bath home for you and your family to enjoy. Here you are close to everything you need and will love the location. There is a full open living room, spacious kitchen and the bedrooms have plenty of room. This home won't disappoint you and make sure you see it right away.