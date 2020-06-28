All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

2919 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in one of the neighborhoods chosen as great places in 2020. New development is going up all around this home. Shopping, restaurants, parks, and a great sense of community. This updated home has 10' ceilings and hardwood floors on main, large kitchen with mid-century modern metal cabinets, master on main, two bedrooms up with walk-in closet. There is New Paint inside everywhere, Screens Replaced, and the home is like new., Quick commute to downtown. Come enjoy what the community has to offer! The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 East New York Street have any available units?
2919 East New York Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 East New York Street have?
Some of 2919 East New York Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 East New York Street currently offering any rent specials?
2919 East New York Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 East New York Street pet-friendly?
No, 2919 East New York Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2919 East New York Street offer parking?
Yes, 2919 East New York Street offers parking.
Does 2919 East New York Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 East New York Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 East New York Street have a pool?
No, 2919 East New York Street does not have a pool.
Does 2919 East New York Street have accessible units?
No, 2919 East New York Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 East New York Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2919 East New York Street does not have units with dishwashers.
