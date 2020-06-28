2919 East New York Street

Amenities

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in one of the neighborhoods chosen as great places in 2020. New development is going up all around this home. Shopping, restaurants, parks, and a great sense of community. This updated home has 10' ceilings and hardwood floors on main, large kitchen with mid-century modern metal cabinets, master on main, two bedrooms up with walk-in closet. There is New Paint inside everywhere, Screens Replaced, and the home is like new., Quick commute to downtown. Come enjoy what the community has to offer! The fridge and the range will be placed at the time of rental.