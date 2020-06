Amenities

Half off first full months rent if moved in by 3/15!!! Perfect 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is a fantastic deal. From the living area, you can walk straight through to the spacious kitchen that offers a lot cabinet space and tile flooring, and appliances are included. This house features a two good sized bedrooms, and one bathroom with tub/shower. And a yard with a big lawn makes this house irresistible! Schedule a showing today 317-794-2064!



Tenant is responsible for all utilities