Last updated December 4 2019 at 3:40 PM

2883 Beethoven Avenue

2883 Beethoven Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2883 Beethoven Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Warren Township off Troy and Franklin Avenue minutes to I74 & 465 access, Marion County Fairgrounds and Indy Aquatic Center and more! This property includes a fenced backyard with patio, large eat-in-kitchen with pantry, loft and a 2-car garage. The master suite includes a huge walk-in closet and a garden tub. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2883 Beethoven Avenue have any available units?
2883 Beethoven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2883 Beethoven Avenue have?
Some of 2883 Beethoven Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2883 Beethoven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2883 Beethoven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2883 Beethoven Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2883 Beethoven Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2883 Beethoven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2883 Beethoven Avenue offers parking.
Does 2883 Beethoven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2883 Beethoven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2883 Beethoven Avenue have a pool?
No, 2883 Beethoven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2883 Beethoven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2883 Beethoven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2883 Beethoven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2883 Beethoven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

