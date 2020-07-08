2853 GREENVIEW Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Deposit ranges based on application, approved pets allowed!

Your dream home is here and it's the perfect time to move in! Spacious rooms and great floor plan! Large Master bedroom includes walk in closet and full bath. Escape to your outdoor sanctuary with private fully fenced yard! So many possibilities to make this huge backyard your own!Appliances and NEW washer/dryer! Warren Township Schools! Just across the street from Grassy Creek Park! If this home doesn't warm your heart, the fireplace sure will this winter!