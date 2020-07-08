2850 S Holt Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Holt Road - Property Id: 231245



Spacious Home With Walk-Up Attic. Attic Could Be Finished For More Living Space. Main Floor Originally Had 3 Bedrooms.

WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME

Location, location, location close to everything. Downtown, airport, city bus service. Includes 10 - 13 off street parking spaces, including marked handicapped spaces.

FACTS

Lot: 10,454 sqft

Single Family

Built in 1920

HOA Fee: $0/mo

Cooling: Central

Heating: Forced air

FEATURES

Attic

Barbecue Area

Fenced Yard

Flooring: Carpet, Hardwood, Linoleum / Vinyl

Garden

Intercom

Lawn

Near Transportation

Parking: Off street, Detached Garage, 13 spaces, 520 sqft garage

Patio

Porch

RV Parking

Security System

Unfinished basement

View: City

APPLIANCES INCLUDED

Microwave

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

CONSTRUCTION

Exterior material: Other

Roof type: Asphalt

Room count: 11

Stories: 2

Structure type: Craftsman

ROOM TYPES

Dining room

Family room

Master bath

Office

Workshop

OTHER

Floor size: 2,940 sqft

Heating: Gas

Pets: Contact manager

