Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2850 S Holt Rd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2850 S Holt Rd

2850 S Holt Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2850 S Holt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Holt Road - Property Id: 231245

Spacious Home With Walk-Up Attic. Attic Could Be Finished For More Living Space. Main Floor Originally Had 3 Bedrooms.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Location, location, location close to everything. Downtown, airport, city bus service. Includes 10 - 13 off street parking spaces, including marked handicapped spaces.
FACTS
Lot: 10,454 sqft
Single Family
Built in 1920
HOA Fee: $0/mo
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
FEATURES
Attic
Barbecue Area
Fenced Yard
Flooring: Carpet, Hardwood, Linoleum / Vinyl
Garden
Intercom
Lawn
Near Transportation
Parking: Off street, Detached Garage, 13 spaces, 520 sqft garage
Patio
Porch
RV Parking
Security System
Unfinished basement
View: City
APPLIANCES INCLUDED
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
CONSTRUCTION
Exterior material: Other
Roof type: Asphalt
Room count: 11
Stories: 2
Structure type: Craftsman
ROOM TYPES
Dining room
Family room
Master bath
Office
Workshop
OTHER
Floor size: 2,940 sqft
Heating: Gas
Pets: Contact manager
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231245
Property Id 231245

(RLNE5739551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2850 S Holt Rd have any available units?
2850 S Holt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2850 S Holt Rd have?
Some of 2850 S Holt Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2850 S Holt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2850 S Holt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2850 S Holt Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2850 S Holt Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2850 S Holt Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2850 S Holt Rd offers parking.
Does 2850 S Holt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2850 S Holt Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2850 S Holt Rd have a pool?
No, 2850 S Holt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2850 S Holt Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 2850 S Holt Rd has accessible units.
Does 2850 S Holt Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2850 S Holt Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

