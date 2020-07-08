2850 S Holt Rd

Amenities
Holt Road - Property Id: 231245
Spacious Home With Walk-Up Attic. Attic Could Be Finished For More Living Space. Main Floor Originally Had 3 Bedrooms.
WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME
Location, location, location close to everything. Downtown, airport, city bus service. Includes 10 - 13 off street parking spaces, including marked handicapped spaces.
FACTS
Lot: 10,454 sqft
Single Family
Built in 1920
HOA Fee: $0/mo
Cooling: Central
Heating: Forced air
FEATURES
Attic
Barbecue Area
Fenced Yard
Flooring: Carpet, Hardwood, Linoleum / Vinyl
Garden
Intercom
Lawn
Near Transportation
Parking: Off street, Detached Garage, 13 spaces, 520 sqft garage
Patio
Porch
RV Parking
Security System
Unfinished basement
View: City
APPLIANCES INCLUDED
Microwave
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
CONSTRUCTION
Exterior material: Other
Roof type: Asphalt
Room count: 11
Stories: 2
Structure type: Craftsman
ROOM TYPES
Dining room
Family room
Master bath
Office
Workshop
OTHER
Floor size: 2,940 sqft
Heating: Gas
Pets: Contact manager
