Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2845 Boulevard Place
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:01 PM

2845 Boulevard Place

2845 Boulevard Place · No Longer Available
Location

2845 Boulevard Place, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Near Northwest - Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
e-payments
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
Spacious 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent near Fall Creek. This Renovated Unit has over 1200 Sq Ft and an Unfinished Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Much More! Located off of Capital Ave and 28th St. Just a short drive Downtown and walking distance to Ivy Tech and the Children's Museum. Incredible Deal!
**2845 side is $725/month! (no dishwasher or microwave.)

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 Boulevard Place have any available units?
2845 Boulevard Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 Boulevard Place have?
Some of 2845 Boulevard Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and e-payments. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 Boulevard Place currently offering any rent specials?
2845 Boulevard Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 Boulevard Place pet-friendly?
No, 2845 Boulevard Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2845 Boulevard Place offer parking?
No, 2845 Boulevard Place does not offer parking.
Does 2845 Boulevard Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2845 Boulevard Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 Boulevard Place have a pool?
No, 2845 Boulevard Place does not have a pool.
Does 2845 Boulevard Place have accessible units?
No, 2845 Boulevard Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 Boulevard Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2845 Boulevard Place has units with dishwashers.
