2845 Boulevard Place

dishwasher recently renovated e-payments microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 e-payments

Spacious 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent near Fall Creek. This Renovated Unit has over 1200 Sq Ft and an Unfinished Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Refrigerator/Freezer, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Much More! Located off of Capital Ave and 28th St. Just a short drive Downtown and walking distance to Ivy Tech and the Children's Museum. Incredible Deal!

**2845 side is $725/month! (no dishwasher or microwave.)



This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $795, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.