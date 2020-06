Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom home close to everything you need. Priced to rent quickly you will want to put this at the top of your list. You will be surprised at the large open space this home offers. Large bathroom, large Kitchen, don't wait if you're looking for the perfect place for you and your family. The fridge and range will be placed at the time of rental.