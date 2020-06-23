All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2834 Wolfgang Drive

2834 Wolfgang Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Wolfgang Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This beautiful home is located in Warren Township just off Southeastern & Troy Avenue with close access to the Interstate, shopping and schools. This home features a large living room/family room, a large eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, pantry, 2-car attached garage and a nice backyard. Master suite includes a large walk-in closet. Come check out the style and convenience of this home! Available Now!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2834 Wolfgang Drive have any available units?
2834 Wolfgang Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2834 Wolfgang Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2834 Wolfgang Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2834 Wolfgang Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2834 Wolfgang Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2834 Wolfgang Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2834 Wolfgang Drive offers parking.
Does 2834 Wolfgang Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2834 Wolfgang Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2834 Wolfgang Drive have a pool?
No, 2834 Wolfgang Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2834 Wolfgang Drive have accessible units?
No, 2834 Wolfgang Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2834 Wolfgang Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2834 Wolfgang Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2834 Wolfgang Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2834 Wolfgang Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
