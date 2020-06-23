2834 Wolfgang Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



This beautiful home is located in Warren Township just off Southeastern & Troy Avenue with close access to the Interstate, shopping and schools. This home features a large living room/family room, a large eat-in kitchen with updated appliances, pantry, 2-car attached garage and a nice backyard. Master suite includes a large walk-in closet. Come check out the style and convenience of this home! Available Now!

Contact us to schedule a showing.