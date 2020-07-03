All apartments in Indianapolis
2830 Mac Pherson Avenue

Location

2830 Mac Pherson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Martindale - Brightwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* 2830 MacPherson Ave, INDIANAPOLIS

Charming 2 bed 1 bath two story duplex (left hand side) featuring beautiful hardwood floors, a tiled kitchen, and shared garage space! Appliances will be placed upon leasing. Tenant pays all utilities. Qualifying pets under 40lbs accepted with additional fees.

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1171613?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue have any available units?
2830 Mac Pherson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Mac Pherson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue have a pool?
No, 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Mac Pherson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

