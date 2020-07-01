All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2828 Rouark Circle

2828 Rouark Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Rouark Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath is a must see!! It has some upgrades including but not limited to beautiful walls in a neutral color perfect for any furniture decor, the kitchen has an abundance of beautiful signature custom cabinets with plenty of counter top space, beautiful faux wood flooring, newer fixtures, an attached 1 car garage, spacious rooms, and a large backyard complete with a huge deck! This is a new listing and won't last long!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Rouark Circle have any available units?
2828 Rouark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Rouark Circle have?
Some of 2828 Rouark Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Rouark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Rouark Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Rouark Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Rouark Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Rouark Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Rouark Circle offers parking.
Does 2828 Rouark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Rouark Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Rouark Circle have a pool?
No, 2828 Rouark Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Rouark Circle have accessible units?
No, 2828 Rouark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Rouark Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Rouark Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

