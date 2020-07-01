2828 Rouark Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath is a must see!! It has some upgrades including but not limited to beautiful walls in a neutral color perfect for any furniture decor, the kitchen has an abundance of beautiful signature custom cabinets with plenty of counter top space, beautiful faux wood flooring, newer fixtures, an attached 1 car garage, spacious rooms, and a large backyard complete with a huge deck! This is a new listing and won't last long!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.