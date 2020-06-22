All apartments in Indianapolis
2826 LUDWIG Drive
2826 LUDWIG Drive

2826 Ludwig Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2826 Ludwig Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** Large Rooms and many square feet in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Wonderful layout sure to accommodate your needs. Eat in kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances. If you think these spacious bedrooms are nice...wait until you see the huge master bedroom closet! Loft upstairs perfect for extra living space or play area. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2826 LUDWIG Drive have any available units?
2826 LUDWIG Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2826 LUDWIG Drive have?
Some of 2826 LUDWIG Drive's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2826 LUDWIG Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2826 LUDWIG Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2826 LUDWIG Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2826 LUDWIG Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2826 LUDWIG Drive offer parking?
No, 2826 LUDWIG Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2826 LUDWIG Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2826 LUDWIG Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2826 LUDWIG Drive have a pool?
No, 2826 LUDWIG Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2826 LUDWIG Drive have accessible units?
No, 2826 LUDWIG Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2826 LUDWIG Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2826 LUDWIG Drive has units with dishwashers.
