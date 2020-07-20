All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:35 AM

2825 Falcon Dr

2825 Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2825 Falcon Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bdrm/1 Bath Eagledale Ranch home available now for new Tenant, detached 1-car garage, fenced back yard w/ lovely covered patio, washer/dryer hook-up, convenient location to shopping and interstates. Well behaved Pet will be considered (non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent required). 12 mo. lease minimum.

2 Upcoming Open Houses have been scheduled to view the home, pick up a rental application & ask questions! No appointment is necessary!!

Saturday, June 22nd
3-5 PM

Tuesday, June 25th
4-5:30 PM

If you are not able to attend either of the scheduled Open Houses, you may email a request for another appointment time. However, no additional appointments will be scheduled until AFTER the 2nd Open House on 6/25/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Falcon Dr have any available units?
2825 Falcon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Falcon Dr have?
Some of 2825 Falcon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Falcon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Falcon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Falcon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Falcon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Falcon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Falcon Dr offers parking.
Does 2825 Falcon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Falcon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Falcon Dr have a pool?
No, 2825 Falcon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Falcon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2825 Falcon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Falcon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 Falcon Dr has units with dishwashers.
