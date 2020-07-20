2825 Falcon Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bdrm/1 Bath Eagledale Ranch home available now for new Tenant, detached 1-car garage, fenced back yard w/ lovely covered patio, washer/dryer hook-up, convenient location to shopping and interstates. Well behaved Pet will be considered (non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent required). 12 mo. lease minimum.



2 Upcoming Open Houses have been scheduled to view the home, pick up a rental application & ask questions! No appointment is necessary!!



Saturday, June 22nd

3-5 PM



Tuesday, June 25th

4-5:30 PM



If you are not able to attend either of the scheduled Open Houses, you may email a request for another appointment time. However, no additional appointments will be scheduled until AFTER the 2nd Open House on 6/25/19.