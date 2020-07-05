2815 West 75th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SEE NEW PHOTOS DURING THE TOTAL RENOVATION!!! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story corner lot home in a great location close to interstate and shopping. Plush carpet and fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout the home.The main level open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances included, dining room and main floor laundry room and guest bathroom. The upper level features master bedroom complete with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The good size second and third bedrooms, both with great closet space, share the additional tub/shower combo bathroom. Large loft area is perfect for secondary living space or play area. Fully privacy fenced back yard on one of the largest home lots in the community. Lots of mature trees along the street and in the neighborhood. Attached 2 car garage comes with remote openers. Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!



PLEASE NOTE: HOME IS IN THE MIDDLE OF FINISHING TOUCHES TO BE RENT READY WEEK OF 11/26!



All Electric Home.



Pike Township.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.