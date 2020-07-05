All apartments in Indianapolis
2815 West 75th Street

Location

2815 West 75th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46268
Crooked Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SEE NEW PHOTOS DURING THE TOTAL RENOVATION!!! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story corner lot home in a great location close to interstate and shopping. Plush carpet and fresh paint in lovely neutral tones throughout the home.The main level open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a large family room, eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances included, dining room and main floor laundry room and guest bathroom. The upper level features master bedroom complete with en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The good size second and third bedrooms, both with great closet space, share the additional tub/shower combo bathroom. Large loft area is perfect for secondary living space or play area. Fully privacy fenced back yard on one of the largest home lots in the community. Lots of mature trees along the street and in the neighborhood. Attached 2 car garage comes with remote openers. Less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy with all the city has to offer!

PLEASE NOTE: HOME IS IN THE MIDDLE OF FINISHING TOUCHES TO BE RENT READY WEEK OF 11/26!

All Electric Home.

Pike Township.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 West 75th Street have any available units?
2815 West 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 West 75th Street have?
Some of 2815 West 75th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 West 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2815 West 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 West 75th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2815 West 75th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2815 West 75th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2815 West 75th Street offers parking.
Does 2815 West 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 West 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 West 75th Street have a pool?
No, 2815 West 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2815 West 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 2815 West 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 West 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 West 75th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

