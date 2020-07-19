2804 N Moreland Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage accessible

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE SHOWING - FRIDAY 02/22 AT 6PM!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!



It's true - there's more at Moreland than you think. The Living Room is roomy with a fabulous picture window. A separate Dining Room has plenty of space for a nice size table. The kitchen is spacious and we will provide a NEW Stove and a NEW refrigerator. The cabinets go to the ceiling and a pantry provides lots of storage. The back door is set off the kitchen in the mud or coat room. The bath is equipped with handicap bars and a walk in shower. It. too, is recently updated. Wood floors are throughout the house and there is new vinyl in the kitchen. A nice full basement offers lots of extra storage and the garage is a great convenience. Located near Tibbs and Lafayette Rd, Marion College and Riverside golf course are quite close, as is shopping and dining. This one won't last long.



We love PETS so plan to bring yours. There is no breed or size restriction.

NO previous evictions nor owe landlords money

NO felonies

A monthly income that is 3x the rent



IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 248-243-6648 TO SET UP A APPOINTMENT

OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE METRODETROITRENTALS.COM



Must be 18 to apply.



(RLNE3361329)