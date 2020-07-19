All apartments in Indianapolis
2804 N Moreland Ave
2804 N Moreland Ave

2804 North Moreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2804 North Moreland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SHOWING - FRIDAY 02/22 AT 6PM!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!

It's true - there's more at Moreland than you think. The Living Room is roomy with a fabulous picture window. A separate Dining Room has plenty of space for a nice size table. The kitchen is spacious and we will provide a NEW Stove and a NEW refrigerator. The cabinets go to the ceiling and a pantry provides lots of storage. The back door is set off the kitchen in the mud or coat room. The bath is equipped with handicap bars and a walk in shower. It. too, is recently updated. Wood floors are throughout the house and there is new vinyl in the kitchen. A nice full basement offers lots of extra storage and the garage is a great convenience. Located near Tibbs and Lafayette Rd, Marion College and Riverside golf course are quite close, as is shopping and dining. This one won't last long.

We love PETS so plan to bring yours. There is no breed or size restriction.
NO previous evictions nor owe landlords money
NO felonies
A monthly income that is 3x the rent

IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL 248-243-6648 TO SET UP A APPOINTMENT
OR VISIT OUR WEBSITE METRODETROITRENTALS.COM

Must be 18 to apply.

(RLNE3361329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 N Moreland Ave have any available units?
2804 N Moreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 N Moreland Ave have?
Some of 2804 N Moreland Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 N Moreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2804 N Moreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 N Moreland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 N Moreland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2804 N Moreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2804 N Moreland Ave offers parking.
Does 2804 N Moreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 N Moreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 N Moreland Ave have a pool?
No, 2804 N Moreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2804 N Moreland Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2804 N Moreland Ave has accessible units.
Does 2804 N Moreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 N Moreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
