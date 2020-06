Amenities

For lease Two Bedroom 1 bathroom just 4 minutes from the University of Indianapolis. Located right on Indy's new Redline Rapid Transit System which runs from Carmel to Greenwood. Designated Parking in front and rear. 10 Minutes from downtown. A short walk from the 128 acre Garfield park, where you can enjoy the weekly farmers market, basketball, tennis courts, and concerts at the beautiful Amphitheater. Plenty of local entertainment. Don't miss this opportunity!