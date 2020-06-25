All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 276 S Dearborn St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
276 S Dearborn St
Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:45 AM

276 S Dearborn St

276 S Dearborn St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

276 S Dearborn St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CENTER TOWNSHIP: S Sherman & English

has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
Living Room,

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

SECTION 8: NO

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 S Dearborn St have any available units?
276 S Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 S Dearborn St have?
Some of 276 S Dearborn St's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 S Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
276 S Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 S Dearborn St pet-friendly?
Yes, 276 S Dearborn St is pet friendly.
Does 276 S Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 276 S Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 276 S Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 S Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 S Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 276 S Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 276 S Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 276 S Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 276 S Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 S Dearborn St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River West Flats
1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College