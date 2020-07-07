All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like
2759 Rothe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2759 Rothe Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:15 PM

2759 Rothe Lane

2759 Rothe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2759 Rothe Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is available for NO CONTACT self-showings 7 days per week! You will enjoy this 3 bedroom home in Warren Township. The kitchen includes refrigerator, flat-top oven, and dishwasher. The dining area opens up to the back patio and the living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Each bedroom features a large closet and big window. Washer/dryer hookups. 2 car garage. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0c9dd37d-a187-478b-9a3c-8944a9ec25de&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pulliam Square
152 E New York St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Harness Factory Lofts
30 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2759 Rothe Lane have any available units?
2759 Rothe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2759 Rothe Lane have?
Some of 2759 Rothe Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2759 Rothe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2759 Rothe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2759 Rothe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2759 Rothe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2759 Rothe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2759 Rothe Lane offers parking.
Does 2759 Rothe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2759 Rothe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2759 Rothe Lane have a pool?
No, 2759 Rothe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2759 Rothe Lane have accessible units?
No, 2759 Rothe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2759 Rothe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2759 Rothe Lane has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 BedroomsIndianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly PlacesIndianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben DavisSt. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth PerryNear EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler UniversityIvy Tech Community College