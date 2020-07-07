2759 Rothe Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is available for NO CONTACT self-showings 7 days per week! You will enjoy this 3 bedroom home in Warren Township. The kitchen includes refrigerator, flat-top oven, and dishwasher. The dining area opens up to the back patio and the living room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace. Each bedroom features a large closet and big window. Washer/dryer hookups. 2 car garage. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0c9dd37d-a187-478b-9a3c-8944a9ec25de&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.