All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2752 Fairhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2752 Fairhaven Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

2752 Fairhaven Drive

2752 Fairhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2752 Fairhaven Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath tri-level home is a beauty!! It has been recently remodeled!! It has newer flooring, newer fixtures, has a huge kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, the cabinets are custom giving the kitchen that additional pop! It has a separate dining space, nice size bedrooms, a huge backyard complete with an attached enclosed porch perfect for year round enjoyment! Did I mention the 2 car attached garage?!?! It's Indiana!! You are going to love not having to dig your car out of the during the winter! Don't delay! This home will lease quickly!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Fairhaven Drive have any available units?
2752 Fairhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 Fairhaven Drive have?
Some of 2752 Fairhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Fairhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Fairhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Fairhaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Fairhaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Fairhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2752 Fairhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2752 Fairhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 Fairhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Fairhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2752 Fairhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Fairhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2752 Fairhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Fairhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2752 Fairhaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Compton
6126 Compton Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College