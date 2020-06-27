All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
2732 Redland Lane
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:09 AM

2732 Redland Lane

2732 Redland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2732 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Redland Lane have any available units?
2732 Redland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2732 Redland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Redland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Redland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2732 Redland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2732 Redland Lane offer parking?
No, 2732 Redland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Redland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Redland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Redland Lane have a pool?
No, 2732 Redland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Redland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2732 Redland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Redland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Redland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Redland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Redland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
