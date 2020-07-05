EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE Great ranch style home with an open floor plan and large yard! Home offers a large eat in kitchen that opens into family and living area. All carpet! Call today to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct have any available units?
2712 Grassy Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.