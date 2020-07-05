All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:45 PM

2712 Grassy Creek Ct

2712 Grassy Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

2712 Grassy Creek Court, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EAST//WARREN TOWNSHIP
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE
Great ranch style home with an open floor plan and large yard! Home offers a large eat in kitchen that opens into family and living area. All carpet! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct have any available units?
2712 Grassy Creek Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2712 Grassy Creek Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2712 Grassy Creek Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 Grassy Creek Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2712 Grassy Creek Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2712 Grassy Creek Ct offers parking.
Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 Grassy Creek Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct have a pool?
No, 2712 Grassy Creek Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct have accessible units?
No, 2712 Grassy Creek Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2712 Grassy Creek Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2712 Grassy Creek Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2712 Grassy Creek Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

