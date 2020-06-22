All apartments in Indianapolis
2641 Redland Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:30 AM

2641 Redland Lane

2641 Redland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2641 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
An elegant rental home in Southern Dunes.

This Cottage home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths located on the pond with a lovely water view. Family room has a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen includes newer appliances, Laundry closet off the kitchen for full size washer/dryer hook up and 2 car garage with remote opener. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bathroom. Nice neighborhood with ponds, walking trails and community playground. Just minutes to Southwestway Park with over 200 acres of playing fields, the white river, lakes, golf course, hiking and mountain biking trails. Convenient location on the south side of Indy with quick access to 37 and 465, shopping, restaurants, airport and downtown. Perry township schools.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Fireplace,Sweeping lake view,Large backyard,Sweeping view,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2641 Redland Lane have any available units?
2641 Redland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2641 Redland Lane have?
Some of 2641 Redland Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2641 Redland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2641 Redland Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2641 Redland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2641 Redland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2641 Redland Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2641 Redland Lane does offer parking.
Does 2641 Redland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2641 Redland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2641 Redland Lane have a pool?
No, 2641 Redland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2641 Redland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2641 Redland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2641 Redland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2641 Redland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
