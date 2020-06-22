2641 Redland Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage walk in closets playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

An elegant rental home in Southern Dunes.



This Cottage home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 full Baths located on the pond with a lovely water view. Family room has a wood burning fireplace, Kitchen includes newer appliances, Laundry closet off the kitchen for full size washer/dryer hook up and 2 car garage with remote opener. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and private bathroom. Nice neighborhood with ponds, walking trails and community playground. Just minutes to Southwestway Park with over 200 acres of playing fields, the white river, lakes, golf course, hiking and mountain biking trails. Convenient location on the south side of Indy with quick access to 37 and 465, shopping, restaurants, airport and downtown. Perry township schools.



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,Fireplace,Sweeping lake view,Large backyard,Sweeping view,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.