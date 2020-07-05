All apartments in Indianapolis
2628 Lullwater Lane

2628 Lullwater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2628 Lullwater Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with split floor plan has a pond view and is ready for you! Vaulted ceilings in the great room and master bedroom. Home has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, neutral painted walls, ceramic tile flooring, lighting, and much more! Backyard is completely fenced in and great for entertaining!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2628 Lullwater Lane have any available units?
2628 Lullwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2628 Lullwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2628 Lullwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2628 Lullwater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2628 Lullwater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2628 Lullwater Lane offer parking?
No, 2628 Lullwater Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2628 Lullwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2628 Lullwater Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2628 Lullwater Lane have a pool?
No, 2628 Lullwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2628 Lullwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 2628 Lullwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2628 Lullwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2628 Lullwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2628 Lullwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2628 Lullwater Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

