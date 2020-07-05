2628 Lullwater Lane

Amenities

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with split floor plan has a pond view and is ready for you! Vaulted ceilings in the great room and master bedroom. Home has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, neutral painted walls, ceramic tile flooring, lighting, and much more! Backyard is completely fenced in and great for entertaining!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.