2626 E 72nd Street

Amenities
Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home is move in ready! Washington Township schools. - Welcome Home! Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home is move in ready! Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Modern eat in kitchen offers new counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Updated bathroom with tub/shower combo. New carpet and fresh neutral paint throughout. Full size washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Off-street parking.Tenant pays all utilities. Washington Township schools. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!
(RLNE5635504)