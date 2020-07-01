2626 E 72nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home is move in ready! Washington Township schools. - Welcome Home! Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home is move in ready! Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Modern eat in kitchen offers new counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Updated bathroom with tub/shower combo. New carpet and fresh neutral paint throughout. Full size washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Off-street parking.Tenant pays all utilities. Washington Township schools. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!



