2626 E 72nd Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

2626 E 72nd Street

2626 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 East 72nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Clearwater

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home is move in ready! Washington Township schools. - Welcome Home! Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch home is move in ready! Exceptional open living area with tons of natural light. Modern eat in kitchen offers new counter tops and cabinets, stainless steel refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Updated bathroom with tub/shower combo. New carpet and fresh neutral paint throughout. Full size washer and dryer included. Spacious bedrooms. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining. Off-street parking.Tenant pays all utilities. Washington Township schools. Do not miss this one, schedule your tour today!!

(RLNE5635504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 E 72nd Street have any available units?
2626 E 72nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 E 72nd Street have?
Some of 2626 E 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 E 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 E 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 E 72nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 E 72nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2626 E 72nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2626 E 72nd Street offers parking.
Does 2626 E 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2626 E 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 E 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 2626 E 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2626 E 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 E 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 E 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2626 E 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.

