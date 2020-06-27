All apartments in Indianapolis
2620 Eagledale Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

2620 Eagledale Dr

2620 Eagledale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Eagledale Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Eagledale

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
bbq/grill
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This lovely west side home located minutes from downtown Indy. It has so much to offer . 3 beds and 1 bath. Large eat in Kitchen for you and your family. It has attached garage to keep you warm on those winter mornings. New flooring and carpet through out, large front yard with private parking as well as a huge fenced backyard for those summer barbecues.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
Indianapolis Public Schools

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Eagledale Dr have any available units?
2620 Eagledale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 Eagledale Dr have?
Some of 2620 Eagledale Dr's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Eagledale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Eagledale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Eagledale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 Eagledale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2620 Eagledale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Eagledale Dr offers parking.
Does 2620 Eagledale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Eagledale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Eagledale Dr have a pool?
No, 2620 Eagledale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Eagledale Dr have accessible units?
No, 2620 Eagledale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Eagledale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Eagledale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
