Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Baths large house with basement in south side of Indianapolis. Updated kitchen, Hardwood floor living room and the study room. Sliding doors open to the deck in the fenced backyard, ideal for enjoying the outdoors. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and feature walk-in closets, including the master suite and deluxe bath. Newer a/c and added water softener. Great area convenient to shopping, school and city downtown.