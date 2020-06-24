All apartments in Indianapolis
2604 Redland Lane
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:13 PM

2604 Redland Lane

2604 Redland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2604 Redland Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Southern Dunes

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Naturally well lit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has a very spacious master bedroom with attached full bath. It has an eat in kitchen, and newer vinyl flooring. Plenty of storage all throughout home. Very low maintenance unfenced yard. Stop by today so that we can get busy making this house your home.
*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Redland Lane have any available units?
2604 Redland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2604 Redland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Redland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Redland Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Redland Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Redland Lane offer parking?
No, 2604 Redland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Redland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Redland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Redland Lane have a pool?
No, 2604 Redland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Redland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2604 Redland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 Redland Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Redland Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Redland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Redland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
