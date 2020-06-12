26 South Webster Avenue

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED IRVINGTON HOME UNDER $600/MONTH!! Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home that has been completely remodeled. All new cabinets, flooring, and paint. It comes with an oversized garage in the rear for storage and off-street parking. Plenty of great amenities within walking distance to this charmer including Jockamo’s Pizza and downtown Irvington. You will have great neighbors around you and located right along the bus line. Don’t miss the park managed by the Irvington Garden Society that is RIGHT NEXT to this property. Schedule your showing today before it is too late!