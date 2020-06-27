2525 English Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath with fenced in yard! Located between Fountain Square and Christian Park, this home is in a revitalizing neighborhood. This home has a great size living room and kitchen with newer features. Well-kept hardwood floors throughout home. Washer and dryer included in the home. Three comfortably sized bedrooms and an updated bath.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.