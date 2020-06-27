All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:11 AM

2525 English Avenue

2525 English Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2525 English Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath with fenced in yard! Located between Fountain Square and Christian Park, this home is in a revitalizing neighborhood. This home has a great size living room and kitchen with newer features. Well-kept hardwood floors throughout home. Washer and dryer included in the home. Three comfortably sized bedrooms and an updated bath.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 English Avenue have any available units?
2525 English Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 English Avenue have?
Some of 2525 English Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 English Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2525 English Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 English Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2525 English Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2525 English Avenue offer parking?
No, 2525 English Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2525 English Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 English Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 English Avenue have a pool?
No, 2525 English Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2525 English Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2525 English Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 English Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 English Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

