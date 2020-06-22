All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2524 North New Jersey Street

2524 North New Jersey Street · No Longer Available
Location

2524 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
Over 4300 sq ft of living space in this Fall Creek Proper gem! Great downtown location with walking access to Goose the Market, The Koelschip for a beer, Fall Creek Trail for a run or bike ride, and so much more! Four bedrooms upstairs, 2 of which have their own private bath - other two have a jack and jill. FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT has a kitchenette and full bath of its own with yet another room being used as a bedroom. Gleaming hardwoods, granite and SS in kitchen, FOUR PORCHES (2 screened in), firepit and fully fenced backyard! Bonus 3-CAR DETACHED GARAGE! Can this get any better?! Great for a large family, a group of college students, or someone wanting space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

