2524 North New Jersey Street

Amenities
Over 4300 sq ft of living space in this Fall Creek Proper gem! Great downtown location with walking access to Goose the Market, The Koelschip for a beer, Fall Creek Trail for a run or bike ride, and so much more! Four bedrooms upstairs, 2 of which have their own private bath - other two have a jack and jill. FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT has a kitchenette and full bath of its own with yet another room being used as a bedroom. Gleaming hardwoods, granite and SS in kitchen, FOUR PORCHES (2 screened in), firepit and fully fenced backyard! Bonus 3-CAR DETACHED GARAGE! Can this get any better?! Great for a large family, a group of college students, or someone wanting space!