Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2517 Galaxy Lane

Location

2517 Galaxy Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This ranch style home offers 3 beds and 1.5 baths and is move-in ready today! This home has 2 full-size living areas and an eat-in dining area. The kitchen has all white high-efficiency appliances and tons of cabinetry and counter top space, as well as a bar-area for extra seating! Plush carpeting throughout the home with updated vanities give the home a nice clean and modern touch. The sun room in the back is right off of the family room and it leads you out to the large fenced-in backyard and a covered patio area that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Galaxy Lane have any available units?
2517 Galaxy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Galaxy Lane have?
Some of 2517 Galaxy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Galaxy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Galaxy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Galaxy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Galaxy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Galaxy Lane offer parking?
No, 2517 Galaxy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Galaxy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Galaxy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Galaxy Lane have a pool?
No, 2517 Galaxy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Galaxy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2517 Galaxy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Galaxy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Galaxy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

