2517 Galaxy Lane

This ranch style home offers 3 beds and 1.5 baths and is move-in ready today! This home has 2 full-size living areas and an eat-in dining area. The kitchen has all white high-efficiency appliances and tons of cabinetry and counter top space, as well as a bar-area for extra seating! Plush carpeting throughout the home with updated vanities give the home a nice clean and modern touch. The sun room in the back is right off of the family room and it leads you out to the large fenced-in backyard and a covered patio area that would be perfect for pets and entertaining guests. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.