All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2507 Webb St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2507 Webb St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2507 Webb St

2507 Webb Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2507 Webb Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Garfield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garfield Park home situated on a hill.
Fully fenced-in back yard. 2 car garage.
Comes with a dishwasher, stove, fridge, washer / dryer.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!

*Property Manager will offer DISCOUNTED RENT for a longer lease (18 months).

**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Webb St have any available units?
2507 Webb St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Webb St have?
Some of 2507 Webb St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Webb St currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Webb St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Webb St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Webb St is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Webb St offer parking?
Yes, 2507 Webb St does offer parking.
Does 2507 Webb St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 Webb St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Webb St have a pool?
No, 2507 Webb St does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Webb St have accessible units?
No, 2507 Webb St does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Webb St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 Webb St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College