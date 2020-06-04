2507 Webb St

Amenities
Garfield Park home situated on a hill.
Fully fenced-in back yard. 2 car garage.
Comes with a dishwasher, stove, fridge, washer / dryer.
Tenants responsible for all utilities.
Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!
*Property Manager will offer DISCOUNTED RENT for a longer lease (18 months).
**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**