2507 Webb St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Garfield Park home situated on a hill.

Fully fenced-in back yard. 2 car garage.

Comes with a dishwasher, stove, fridge, washer / dryer.

Tenants responsible for all utilities.

Pets welcome with a one-time non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.



*Winter Special - Application Fee Rebate upon Move In!



*Property Manager will offer DISCOUNTED RENT for a longer lease (18 months).



**To view property, fill out the "APPLY" button on our website fshouses.com/rent to submit an inquiry - our leasing agents will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing.**