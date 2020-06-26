250 West 42nd Street

Amenities

The deposit moves you in - the rest of October rent is FREE! Fully Rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Butler Tarkington is now available! This home has gone through an extensive rehab and is ready for renters. This property includes new roof, new windows, updated plumbing & electrical, new furnace, new deck & balcony, updated porch, new 1/2 Bath, new flooring, new carpet, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, & washer and dryer included, fresh paint inside & out and many more. This home is move in ready!! Schedule your tour today, this won't last long!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.