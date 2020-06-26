All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
250 West 42nd Street
250 West 42nd Street

250 West 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

250 West 42nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Butler - Tarkington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
The deposit moves you in - the rest of October rent is FREE! Fully Rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath in Butler Tarkington is now available! This home has gone through an extensive rehab and is ready for renters. This property includes new roof, new windows, updated plumbing & electrical, new furnace, new deck & balcony, updated porch, new 1/2 Bath, new flooring, new carpet, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, & washer and dryer included, fresh paint inside & out and many more. This home is move in ready!! Schedule your tour today, this won't last long!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 West 42nd Street have any available units?
250 West 42nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 West 42nd Street have?
Some of 250 West 42nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 West 42nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
250 West 42nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 West 42nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 West 42nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 250 West 42nd Street offer parking?
No, 250 West 42nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 250 West 42nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 West 42nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 West 42nd Street have a pool?
No, 250 West 42nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 250 West 42nd Street have accessible units?
No, 250 West 42nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 250 West 42nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 West 42nd Street has units with dishwashers.
