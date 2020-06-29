25 N New Jersey St

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment for lease take over.
No deposit, move-in ready.
we bought a house sooner than planned and need to have the lease taken over.
Quiet corner unit on the 5th (top) floor
washer and dryer in unit
1 bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom attached
Queen Bed 6 drawer dresser and nightstand
1 bedroom walk-in closet
community bathroom in hallway
This is a Great Layout!
The apartment faces the pool.
there are 2 gyms on-site, multiple resident lounges, and garage parking.
The Internet is already hooked up and ready to go.
We will have furnished or unfurnished per your request!