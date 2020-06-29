25 N New Jersey St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking pool garage internet access

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment for lease take over.

No deposit, move-in ready.



we bought a house sooner than planned and need to have the lease taken over.



Quiet corner unit on the 5th (top) floor



washer and dryer in unit



1 bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom attached

Queen Bed 6 drawer dresser and nightstand



1 bedroom walk-in closet

community bathroom in hallway



This is a Great Layout!



The apartment faces the pool.

there are 2 gyms on-site, multiple resident lounges, and garage parking.



The Internet is already hooked up and ready to go.



We will have furnished or unfurnished per your request!