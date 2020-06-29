All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:25 AM

25 N New Jersey St

25 N New Jersey St · No Longer Available
Location

25 N New Jersey St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment for lease take over.
No deposit, move-in ready.

we bought a house sooner than planned and need to have the lease taken over.

Quiet corner unit on the 5th (top) floor

washer and dryer in unit

1 bedroom with walk-in closet and bathroom attached
Queen Bed 6 drawer dresser and nightstand

1 bedroom walk-in closet
community bathroom in hallway

This is a Great Layout!

The apartment faces the pool.
there are 2 gyms on-site, multiple resident lounges, and garage parking.

The Internet is already hooked up and ready to go.

We will have furnished or unfurnished per your request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 N New Jersey St have any available units?
25 N New Jersey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 N New Jersey St have?
Some of 25 N New Jersey St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 N New Jersey St currently offering any rent specials?
25 N New Jersey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 N New Jersey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 N New Jersey St is pet friendly.
Does 25 N New Jersey St offer parking?
Yes, 25 N New Jersey St offers parking.
Does 25 N New Jersey St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 N New Jersey St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 N New Jersey St have a pool?
Yes, 25 N New Jersey St has a pool.
Does 25 N New Jersey St have accessible units?
No, 25 N New Jersey St does not have accessible units.
Does 25 N New Jersey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 N New Jersey St has units with dishwashers.
