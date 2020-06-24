All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25 Iris Avenue

25 Iris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25 Iris Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Garden City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Iris Avenue have any available units?
25 Iris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Iris Avenue have?
Some of 25 Iris Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Iris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Iris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Iris Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Iris Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 25 Iris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25 Iris Avenue offers parking.
Does 25 Iris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Iris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Iris Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Iris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Iris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Iris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Iris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Iris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
