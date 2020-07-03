All apartments in Indianapolis
248 Eastern Ave

Location

248 Eastern Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0cdf1a012 ---- Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 1 full bathroom house, hardwood floors throughout, living room, dining area, kitchen with fridge & range, laundry room and detached garage! Hurry and schedule your appointment for a showing today, because it won\'t last long!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Eastern Ave have any available units?
248 Eastern Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Eastern Ave have?
Some of 248 Eastern Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Eastern Ave currently offering any rent specials?
248 Eastern Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Eastern Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Eastern Ave is pet friendly.
Does 248 Eastern Ave offer parking?
Yes, 248 Eastern Ave offers parking.
Does 248 Eastern Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Eastern Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Eastern Ave have a pool?
No, 248 Eastern Ave does not have a pool.
Does 248 Eastern Ave have accessible units?
No, 248 Eastern Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Eastern Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Eastern Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

