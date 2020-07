Amenities

Unit 4A Available 08/05/20 Beautifully Restored 1 Bedroom+Office Flex Room - Property Id: 36950



High end finishes in an apartment steps to downtown. We have renovated a large beautiful 1914 home and have married old-world charm with modern touches and convenience. We pride ourselves on ensuring we deliver a comfortable living space you are proud to come home to. This modern updated and stylish apartment has an open Living, dining and kitchen with a cozy bedroom, in the back + light filled office in the front.



1 Bedroom + Office (Flex-Bedroom)/ 1 Bath.

- Light filled office or Jr/Flex Bedroom at the front of the apartment

- All appliances

- Washer & Dryer in the unit

- Light-filled apt with big windows

- Backyard space

- WIFI



Want to have a pet? Not a problem. $250 non-refundable pet fee. $45/month per pet.



Utility Fee: $35 (Water, Trash + WIFI)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2407-n-capitol-ave-indianapolis-in-unit-4a/36950

