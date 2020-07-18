239 Legends Creek Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful renovations completed including all new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded light fixtures, new blinds, etc. This ground floor 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo features large great room with an electric fireplace and sliding glass doors to a patio, wonderful kitchen with all appliances included, laundry room off kitchen, 2 large bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms and a detached 1 car garage with opener. Well maintained complex with a pool, exercise room and a beautiful club house for parties and larger family events. Located conveniently near shopping, restaurants and a golf course across the street. Move in Ready!



Warren Township



All Electric Unit



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS AS THEY ARE CONTINUING TO ENJOY THIER PRIVACY AT HOME UNTIL THEIR LEASE END. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR SENSITIVITY AND CONSIDERATION.



ES Property Management, LLC

317-883-9790



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.